Gamekeeper who beat two buzzards to death given suspended jail sentence

Hunting is a multi-million pound industry. People pay handsomely to hunt grouse, pheasants and other game.

But keeping their numbers up risks creating an incentive to keep the numbers of their predators down.

The problem? Many of those predators are legally-protected birds of prey.

Today a gamekeeper convicted of killing two birds-of-prey has avoided jail, as conservationists warn not enough is being done to stop wildlife crime, which is at a 30-year high.

This report starts with distressing footage of animal cruelty.