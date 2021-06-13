G7 summits ends with promises on climate change and vaccinations

World leaders have jetted off from the G7 summit in Cornwall after a final session discussing climate change.

Before his own trip to see the Queen, Joe Biden waxed lyrical about how pleased he was with the summit and how the leaders were all getting on so well.

He probably wasn’t referring to the row between Britain and Europe over the Northern Ireland protocol that is still simmering in the background.

While in his press conference President Macron reminded Boris Johnson that he knew what he had signed up to.