‘We always go to London. Can we do it in your district?’

That suggestion from the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi meant that tonight she’ll be eating Lancashire hotpot along with her fellow speakers from the G7.

At their first in-person meeting since the pandemic began, and in a year that’s seen the storming of the US Capitol, they’ll be discussing keeping politicians safe, and parliaments open.

It’s being hosted in Chorley by the man who’s been its MP for two decades, Sir Lindsey Hoyle.