The prime minister Rishi Sunak has warned that reaching a post-Brexit free trade deal with India is “not a given” as he joined other world leaders ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi.

It’s Mr Sunak’s first visit to India since taking office – a country which he says treats him like a “favourite son in law”.

But there are some tricky issues to resolve on the summit’s agenda – not least finding common ground on the war in Ukraine.