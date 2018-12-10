Fury as Theresa May delays Brexit vote

Caught between defeat and a hard place, Theresa May has called off the vote on her Brexit deal and will, despite EU refusals, bid to renegotiate the issue which is tearing her party apart – the Northern Ireland backstop.

For days Theresa May and a phalanx of Cabinet ministers have told us this renegotiation was impossible. Europe still agrees and says it’s not negotiating anything with Donald Tusk warning tonight ‘as time is running out’ they would begin preparing for a no deal scenario.

Jeremy Corbyn said it showed the Prime Minister had lost control of events – while other MPs accused her of cowardice.