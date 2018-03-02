Frozen Britain – Channel 4 News special – Saturday 3 March 7-8pm

With plummeting temperatures and extreme snow storms, Britain is still being battered by cold chaos. Tomorrow night we will bring you a special extended programme on this week’s unprecedented cold snap.

With reports from Scotland, Wales and the South-West of England, we’ll cover what havoc the ‘Beast from the East’ has wrought on the country – from the cost to the economy, to how the most vulnerable are coping in the worst-hit areas.

We’ll talk the science of Storm Emma versus warm temperatures in the Arctic, and take a look at what weather is still in store.

Join us on Saturday 3rd March for the Frozen Britain special from 7-8pm on Channel 4 News.