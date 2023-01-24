From Starbucks to stardom, James Martin on his Oscar nomination

It’s already been nominated for a BAFTA, and now the short film ‘An Irish Goodbye’ is up for an Oscar. The black comedy tells the story of estranged brothers brought together by the death of their mother and the discovery of her 100-item bucket list.

With much talk of a lack of diversity at showbiz awards, this entrant for Best Live Action Short boasts the scene-stealing talents of James Martin, an actor with Down’s Syndrome.

He’s not quite hit the big time yet and is still working shifts in Starbucks. We caught up with him today on his holiday in Spain and he told me of the moment he found out about the Oscar shortlisting, in the middle of the supermarket.