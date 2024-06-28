From Nigeria to the UK: Moussa’s four year journey seeking asylum [Dubbed]

The debate around asylum seekers often reveals a deep fear or contempt for people who try to seek sanctuary on British shores. But amongst those arriving in the UK, there are many highly personal stories of determination and loss.

We first met 22 year old Moussa at a migrant centre in Tunisia last year. He had fled Nigeria where he says his father was murdered by Boko Haram. He tried again and again to reach what he felt would be a safe haven in the UK – and after a four year journey across several continents, he finally arrived.