From kitchen discos to cooking for charity – how people spread hope in 2020

Now you don’t need us to tell you, 2020 has been a bit of a miserable year to say the least – and frankly, this programme has often been a bit grim too.

But tonight we’ll try to cheer you up with some hope, inspiration and people who have gone out of their way to help others – despite the stress of living through this pandemic.

We also spoke to four people who have been sharing a bit of joy during the pandemic.

The cook and food writer Melissa Hemsley, who’s volunteered for charities cooking and delivering hot meals for those in need – and Lee and Lorraine Lewis, who’ve been handing out care packages to cancer patients.

We asked the singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, about the virtual discos she’s been hosting to keep people cheerful under lockdown.