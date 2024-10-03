‘Fringe voices have been mainstreamed’ in Conservative Party says Baroness Warsi

Baroness Warsi is a woman of many firsts.

Born to Pakistani immigrants in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire – she rose from humble beginnings as the daughter of a bus driver to become one of Britain’s most high-profile Muslims.

She was appointed to David Cameron’s shadow cabinet, made a life peer in 2007 and three years later she made history by becoming the first Muslim woman in the cabinet as co-chair of the Conservative Party.

She was once the party’s poster child for racial and religious diversity, but now she’s resigned the whip after almost two decades. And she’s written a book – ‘Muslims Don’t Matter’ – saying she is “done with apologising”.

We spoke to her and asked whether she thinks the Conservatives have moved too far to the right.