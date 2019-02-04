Friends of Jaden Moodie speak out after his killing

“Half of all black children do not live with their father – and we wonder why they are dying.”

A provocative headline from Sunday Times columnist Rod Liddle, following the fatal stabbing of 14 year old Jaden Moodie. Mr Liddle argued that absent black fathers were one of the key factors in knife violence, which no one dare mention.

And provoke it did – prompting some of Jaden’s former schoolmates to write to the paper – challenging Rod Liddle’s take. Our social affairs editor Jackie Long went to east London to meet them.