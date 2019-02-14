Fresh blow to May’s Brexit plan after big defeat by Brexiteers

The ERG group of hardline Conservative Brexiteer helped send Theresa May to another crushing defeat, leaving her Brexit renegotiation strategy in chaos.

In total, 303 MPs voted not to “reiterate” support for the prime minsiter’s Brexit strategy, to try and change the Northern Irish “backstop”. The vote was not legally binding, but Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called on Mrs May to “admit her Brexit strategy has failed”.

The government that leaving the EU without any deal on March 29th remains a possibility. A Downing Street spokesman accused Mr Corbyn of making the possibility of a no-deal Brexit more likely and said the government would continue negotiations.