The Home Secretary is to grant free visa extensions across the health and care sectors.

Priti Patel told the Home Affairs Select Committee that her department is looking to extend workers visas – as well as lifting health surcharges, although she said that tracking cases in the care sector is very challenging.

But some campaign organisations say it does not go far enough and does not include for example spouse or family visas.