The more we in Britain are torn apart by the future of Brexit, the more the founding fathers of the EU, France and Germany, feel the need to tighten their embrace. Chancellor Merkel and President Macron met in the German city of Aachen today to sign a treaty that outlines the ambitious next steps of integration. It was a day steeped in symbolism.