The coronavirus crisis has made an already fragile social care system even worse, according to a new report by the Care Quality Commission.

The regulators warned that the sector already faced major challenges over issues like access to PPE, testing and staffing – and they said the urgent need for reform had now been thrown into stark relief.

With Covid cases and hospital admissions rising fast again, as well as the oncoming winter and new restrictions, we took a look at how care homes will cope.