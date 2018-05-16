Channel 4 News
16 May 2018

Four inmates at Nottingham Prison take their own lives in one month

Senior Home Affairs Correspondent

Inmates at Nottingham Prison may have taken their own lives because they could no longer face conditions there, according to the chief prisons inspector. Peter Clarke said that for too long prisoners there had been held in a dangerous and disrespectful environment. His report found there had been eight self-inflicted deaths at the jail since the last inspection in 2016, four of them in as many weeks. We hear from the mother of one of the inmates who died.

