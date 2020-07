Former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the prospect of being sent to prison after being found guilty of three sexual assaults.

The jury heard that Elphicke, who was MP for Dover from 2010 to 2019, had lied both when questioned by police, and by Conservative party whips.

His wife Natalie, who succeeded him as MP for Dover later said the verdict had ended her 25-year marriage “to the only man I have ever loved”.