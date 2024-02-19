Former Post Office chairman rejects Kemi Badenoch’s accusations over his dismissal

The Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has accused the former Chairman of the Post Office Henry Staunton of spreading “falsehoods” in a spectacular and public row – after his dismissal last month.

Yesterday Mr Staunton told the Sunday Times that when she rang to tell him he was sacked, Kemi Badenoch had said it was because “somebody had to take the rap” for the Post Office scandal.

In the Commons this afternoon, Kemi Badenoch said that was untrue and claimed Mr Staunton was “seeking revenge”.

In the last hour, Mr Staunton has issued a statement roundly rejecting her accusations.