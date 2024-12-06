Former police spy apologises for relationships while undercover

“I was wrong and I have let everybody down.”

That’s what a former police officer has told the public inquiry examining his conduct while spying on animal rights groups in the eighties.

Bob Lambert apologised to four women he deceived into sexual relationships while undercover, despite having a wife and children at the time.

New testimony emerged alleging the officer led arson attacks on Debenham stores.

Two other members of the Animal Liberation Front cell went to prison, while the officer’s role remained secret for more than 20 years.