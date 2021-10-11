Former police officer guilty of gross misconduct after death of vulnerable woman in cell

A former police sergeant, who retired weeks before his disciplinary hearing, has been found guilty of gross misconduct in the death in custody of a woman with a history of mental health problems.

Kelly Hartigan-Burns was found dead in a Lancashire police cell in 2016 but her family have had to wait five years to finally hold the force to account.

The guilty officer, Jason Marsden, was sacked but is now banned for life from ever working again for the police service.

The force has never apologised to Ms Hartigan-Burns’s family, who say she was treated “worse than a stray dog”.

Mr Marsden has denied the allegations.