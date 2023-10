A police officer who blackmailed and threatened young girls to send him explicit pictures of themselves over Snapchat has been handed 13 life sentences.

Lewis Edwards posed as a teenage boy to message more than 200 girls aged between 10 and 16.

In some cases threatening to tell their family and friends unless they sent him increasingly indecent content.

The judge at Cardiff Crown Court said he had caused immense harm to his victims.

A warning – you may find this report distressing.