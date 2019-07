Former PC guilty of misconduct in case where woman murdered by ex-boyfriend

A disciplinary panel has found former Sussex police officer Trevor Godfrey guilty of misconduct over his involvement in the case of 19-year-old Shana Grice, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Michael Lane in 2016.

She had contacted Sussex¬†Police five times in six months before her death, but because she hadn’t fully disclosed her relationship with Lane, she was given a warning and a ¬£90 penalty for wasting police time.