30 Jul 2019

Former PC guilty of misconduct in case where woman murdered by ex-boyfriend

A disciplinary panel has found former Sussex police officer Trevor Godfrey guilty of misconduct over his involvement in the case of 19-year-old Shana Grice, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Michael Lane in 2016.

She had contacted Sussex Police five times in six months before her death, but because she hadn’t fully disclosed her relationship with Lane, she was given a warning and a £90 penalty for wasting police time.