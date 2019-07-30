Former PC guilty of misconduct in case where woman murdered by ex-boyfriend

The forecast for the next 5 days
A disciplinary panel has found former Sussex police officer Trevor Godfrey guilty of misconduct over his involvement in the case of 19-year-old Shana Grice, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Michael Lane in 2016.
She had contacted Sussex Police five times in six months before her death, but because she hadn’t fully disclosed her relationship with Lane, she was given a warning and a £90 penalty for wasting police time.