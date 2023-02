A former Labour MP who attempted to claim more than £50,000 to fund his cocaine habit has been jailed for four years for fraud.

Jared O’Mara, who won Nick Clegg’s Sheffield Hallam seat in June 2017, sent fake invoices to the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority to try to claim taxpayers’ money.

Leeds Crown Court was told that O’Mara was diagnosed with autism in 2018 but the judge said that did not reduce his culpability.