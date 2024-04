Amid high security, the man who was the leader of Northern Ireland’s second political party until last month, today appeared at Newry Magistrates Court.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who resigned as DUP leader after being charged last month, was at court to face a charge of rape and 10 other sexual offences.

His wife Lady Eleanor was also charged with aiding and abetting in relation to the alleged crimes. Neither of them entered a plea.