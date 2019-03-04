Channel 4 News
4 Mar 2019

Former chief prosecutor says murders outside London receiving less attention

Manchester, London, Bristol. Knife crime has become a horrifying daily reality right across the UK.

In Birmingham, three teenagers have been stabbed to death in the last two weeks.

We’ve been speaking to Nazir Afzal, a former crown prosecutor, whose relative was stabbed to death in the same city last week.

He says murders outside the capital get less attention, especially when the victims are from black and minority ethnic communities.