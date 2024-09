The disgraced presenter Huw Edwards has avoided prison – getting a six month sentence – suspended for two years – for accessing indecent photos and videos of children, one aged between 7 and 9.

The former face of the BBC also has to complete a 40-day sex offender treatment programme. In July, he admitted viewing 41 indecent images on Whatsapp, including the worst category, A.

Through his lawyer, he apologised for betraying the trust people placed in him.