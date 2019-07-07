Foreign Office inquiry as UK ambassador to US calls Trump ‘inept’ in leaked memos

An administration that could ‘crash and burn’ and end in ‘disgrace’ a president who’s ‘inept’, ‘insecure’ and ‘incompetent’ the unvarnished view of the Trump presidency from Britain’s ambassador to the US Sir Kim Darroch, according to documents leaked to the Mail on Sunday.

The Foreign Office says it has launched an investigation into the leak and that the British public would expect diplomats to provide an honest assessment, adding: “we pay them to be candid”. Donald Trump hasn’t responded yet, as Paul McNamara reports.