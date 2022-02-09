Footballer Kurt Zouma’s cats taken into care of RSPCA

Two cats belonging to the footballer Kurt Zouma have been taken into the care of the RSPCA after video of him kicking one of them became public.

The West Ham player, who has apologised for his behaviour, was last night picked to play for his club, prompting criticism of his manager David Moyes.

Today, West Ham said it had fined Zouma the “maximum amount possible”, believed to be £250,000, and the money would be given to animal welfare charities.

Images of the cats appear in this report, but we are not showing the full video.