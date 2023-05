The price of some basic foods has doubled in a year.

Others – from eggs to tomatoes – have been in such short supply, they’ve been rationed.

Rishi Sunak invited farmers, supermarket bosses and food producers to Downing Street today for a special summit, designed to help keep supply chains running and tackle soaring prices.

But many food businesses say they’re struggling to stay afloat – and far more fundamental changes are needed, starting with sustainability.