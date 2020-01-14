Flybe: government agrees rescue deal for troubled airline

The government has said that it has reached a deal with Flybe’s shareholders to keep the financially struggling airline flying.

That will be welcome news for the company’s 2,000 workers.

But details remain sketchy. It’s understood that ministers are looking at possible cuts to Air Passenger Duty on domestic flights in an effort to help Flybe.

That would be controversial – environmental groups say it would be absurd to cut the duty – which is meant to discourage flying and the carbon emissions that go with it.