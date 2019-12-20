Flooding causes disruption across south-east England

The forecast for the next 5 days
Flooding is causing severe travel disruption across south-east England just as we head into the Christmas week.
Heavy rains overnight have resulted in parts of major motorways being shut down, including junctions on the M23.
Train lines across the south have also been impacted, with restricted travel in Brighton. More rain is expected through to Sunday.
It seems that every time it rains at the moment, there’s some flooding, so what’s going on?