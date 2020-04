An hour or two outside or the lives of those we love, and those on the NHS frontline – that’s the stark choice set out by the Government today, urging the British public not to break the social distancing rules.

At least seven health care workers have now died in the coronavirus outbreak.

At the Downing Street press briefing, Michael Gove said their sacrifice must not be in vain.

So far this weekend, it seems people are staying at home – the only way to restrict the spread of the disease.