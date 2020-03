The patient had been in and out of hospital for issues unrelated to the coronavirus, but when they were tested at the Royal Berkshire hospital last night it was confirmed they had the virus.

The death is the first in the UK where there are now 116 confirmed cases.

The Chief Medical Officer says the UK is preparing to move from the ‘contain’ into the ‘delay phase’ of dealing with the outbreak.

This second phase means that measures to tackle it will be ramped up.