‘Firebreak’ rules cause outrage in Wales

Millions of Britons have been getting used to new restrictions, as governments grapple with the spread of Coronavirus.

1.4 million people in South Yorkshire awoke to life in Tier 3 – that’s the most severe level of restrictions in England.

While three more areas – Coventry, Stoke and Slough have now moved into Tier 2, Wales woke to a first full day of its “firebreak” lockdown, with people told to stay at home.

Sections of supermarkets are cordoned off, with clothes, bedding and books hidden behind screens.

The Welsh Conservatives called the ban on non-essential goods “ludicrous” and urged First Minister Mark Drakeford to reconsider.