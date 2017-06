The Metropolitan Police have been given permission to hold the man suspected of yesterday’s van attack on Muslim worshippers in north London until the weekend. Darren Osborne was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism offences and is still being questioned. And police in South Wales have confirmed a report on this programme last night that they received a call early on Sunday morning about man asleep in a van in Cardiff. The incident took place near Mr Osborne’s home.