He was the lazy-voiced singer/songwriter whose ear-splitting guitar provided the soundtrack to a generation. Kurt Cobain died aged 27 in 1994, but had already come to personify the grunge sound and ethos that stage-dived out of Seattle in the late 1980s. He left behind a toddler daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, who we caught up with today in Ireland at the launch of an exhibition featuring previously private family heirlooms and momentos. And his mother and sister were there too.