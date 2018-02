They were known as ‘The Beatles’ because of their British accents: now the two surviving members thought to belong to a notorious gang of Islamic State fighters have been captured in north-east Syria. Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, along with two other Londoners, have been linked to a series of hostage murder, including that of US journalist James Foley, whose mother said today she wanted them brought to a fair, public trial.