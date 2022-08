Dock workers at the UK’s biggest container port in Felixstowe have begun an eight-day strike in their first industrial action for more than 30 years.

About 1,900 Unite members are taking part in the dispute – after overwhelmingly rejecting the 7% pay offer.

Port officials said they regretted the impact it would have on UK supply chains – with significant delays expected.

This is just the latest example of industrial action by workers demanding a decent wage.