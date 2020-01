The Foreign Office has warned British Nationals not to travel to Iran or Iraq unless it’s essential. But what about those who are unable to leave?

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in a Tehran jail for nearly four years after being accused of spying. The British Iranian charity worker has always denied the charges and maintains that she was simply visiting her family in Iran.

She’s been on hunger strike several times. Her husband Richard joins me now.