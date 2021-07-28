Fears serious offenders could end up on street after charity project’s closure

It has helped house some of the most serious offenders in England for more than 40 years, providing a bridge between life in jail and life on the outside.

But on Friday, the project run by the charity Change Grow Live will close for good.

Once funded by the local authority, cuts to their budget mean they can not afford it any more.

Two thirds of the offenders who have lived in the special supported accommodation stay out of jail.

But now it is being closed down it is feared that more men could end up back on the streets and straight back to a life of crime.

Producer: Wil Davies.