Fears for cancer patients as diagnosis and treatment delayed

Residents and staff at care homes in England are now entitled to a coronavirus test – whether or not they’re showing symptoms.

Ministers have acknowledged the scale of the care home crisis claiming it was a challenge “we must grip and can grip”.

But the impact on the wider health service is also becoming apparent, with warnings that thousands of cancer patients could die because of delays in getting diagnosis and treatment.