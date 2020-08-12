Fears coronavirus could force some beauty therapists in England out of business

Things are turning ugly in England’s beauty industry.

Spas and beauty therapists had been preparing to begin offering facials and other “close contact” services at the start of this month.

But rising coronavirus cases prompted the prime minister to shelve those plans with just a few hours notice.

Different rules in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland allow treatments on the face to be delivered by trained professionals wearing PPE, but England’s beauticians are banned from doing so.

And some say it could put them out of business for good.