Fear of vaccine stems from ‘an ignorance of medical facts’, says Sir David Attenborough

It would be “sheer madness” for nations to carry on with the same path of destroying the natural world, the Prince of Wales has warned at the launch of a new report into the economics of biodiversity.

The Dasgupta Review, which was commissioned by the government, warns that our current pattern of growth and prosperity has “come at a devastating cost to nature”, and says governments need to transform their entire economic approach.

No-one perhaps symbolises the battle to protect the planet more than the naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough. He wrote the foreword to the report.

We spoke to him earlier and began by asking whether putting economics and ecology together would succeed where other efforts to mobilise the world have failed.