Father ‘dragged’ from his six-year-old’s hospital bedside by police calls for dignity

Warning: some viewers may find some of this footage distressing.

The couple who were taken from their daughter’s hospital bedside by police, after they were told her life support would end, have told this programme they believe that audio recordings will support their case about what doctors had said to them concerning their daughter’s care.

The couple – whose ordeal was revealed in shocking footage from an officer’s bodycam – say they now want to see video from cameras worn by other officers who were there.

When we spoke to the couple earlier, we began by asking them to describe what happened in the run-up to the altercation with the police.