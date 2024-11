It’s a 360 degree exhibition space that’s immersed people in the paintings of David Hockney and a rocket lift-off with Tom Hanks.

Now, the huge four-storey walls of the Lightroom in London are showing ‘Vogue: Inventing the Runway’.

The exhibition promises to take people through the history of the fashion show, from the early collections of Paris couture to the “instagrammable” mega productions of today.