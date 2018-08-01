Farms faced with supply shortages amid heatwave

The heatwave is back with a vengeance for parts of England and Wales this week – and that means more hardship for farmers who are already struggling to cope with the impact of the recent weather.

They’ve been promised extra help by the Environment Secretary, Michael Gove, but supplies of livestock feed are already running short. Some farmers say they’re having to slaughter animals early, and shortages of staples like milk and cereals also looming.

Jessica Savage has been down to one farm to see the impact.