Farmer’s fears – are Brexit, cost of living and Partygate to blame?

Rural voters say they’re being neglected by the government – and farmers are disgruntled too, warning that rising costs could lead to food shortages… and that post-Brexit trade deals will see them losing out to cheap imports.

Today, as the Environment Secretary launches a scheme to replace the old EU farming subsidies with payments linked to sustainability, the government is under pressure to prioritise the cost of living over environmental targets.

But in the middle of the climate and ecological crisis – at what price does that come?