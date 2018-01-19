Family’s motorway horror

Now to an exclusive report about a family who broke down on a motorway which didn’t have a hard shoulder because of conversion to be a new smart motorway. As they dialled 999 a lorry smashed into their car with three small children in the back seat.

Their emergency call is still distressing, but they wanted to make it public to highlight what they say are dangers in more and more of the UK’s so-called smart motorways having fewer places for broken-down vehicles to stop. This report contains strong language.