Families of people suffering ‘mental health consequences of Covid-19’ need a voice’ says MP

The daily number of those who’ve died with coronavirus, up by more than 600 people today, is a sobering reminder of the havoc being wrought by the pandemic.

But the impact on mental health is largely unseen. And that’s concerning some MPs, notably Sir Charles Walker, a vice-chairman of the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee.

He’s been open about his own battle with obsessive compulsive disorder, and earlier he spoke to us about his fears of a gathering mental health crisis across the country.

We started by asking him why he was so concerned about the restrictions on people mixing.