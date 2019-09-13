Families of Manchester Arena terror attack may be excluded from parts of inquest

The forecast for the next 5 days
Families of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack could end up being excluded from large parts of the inquiry, the coroner has ruled. Sir John Saunders said he was sure that some highly sensitive intelligence could not be made public without posing a grave risk to national security. That could mean the inquest is turned into a public inquiry, with some evidence heard behind closed doors, but bereaved relatives have been demanding complete transparency.